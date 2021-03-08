Magna International (TSE:MG) Sets New 12-Month High at $114.06

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$114.06 and last traded at C$113.97, with a volume of 177744 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$111.01.

MG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Magna International from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Magna International to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$98.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$80.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19. The stock has a market cap of C$34.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.549 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.49%.

In related news, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 74,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.63, for a total value of C$7,966,220.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 580,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$61,894,876.32. Also, Director Tommy Joseph Skudutis sold 198,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.98, for a total value of C$22,248,319.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,851,508.93. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 437,070 shares of company stock worth $44,058,859.

About Magna International (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

