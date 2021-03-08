Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.24

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.24 and last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 1976039 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

MGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%. The business had revenue of $149.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.29 million. Research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,479,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,270,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,511,000 after purchasing an additional 947,546 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,393,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,715,000 after acquiring an additional 77,310 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,345,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,618,000 after acquiring an additional 142,285 shares during the period. Finally, Cooperman Leon G boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 2,644,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

