MahaDAO Hits 1-Day Volume of $61,833.00 (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $9.17 million and $61,833.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $8.12 or 0.00015962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.77 or 0.00459786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00066999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00075537 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00080735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00050808 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.34 or 0.00451079 BTC.

MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,998,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,130,446 tokens. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

