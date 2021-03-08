Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Main Street Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MAIN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $36.73 on Monday. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $38.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -64.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.40%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 736.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 19.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

