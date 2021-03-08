Mainframe (MFT) Price Tops $0.0170 on Major Exchanges

Mainframe (CURRENCY:MFT) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 7th. Mainframe has a market capitalization of $169.51 million and $26.20 million worth of Mainframe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mainframe has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Mainframe token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00057898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.83 or 0.00797795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00026850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00060526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00030237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00042913 BTC.

About Mainframe

MFT is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2018. Mainframe’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Mainframe is blog.mainframe.com . Mainframe’s official Twitter account is @Mainframe_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mainframe’s official website is mainframe.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Mainframe is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Mainframe network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Mainframe platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

