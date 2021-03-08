Maker (MKR) Trading Down 0.8% This Week

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last week, Maker has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Maker token can now be purchased for $2,153.26 or 0.04192966 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maker has a total market capitalization of $2.14 billion and $100.76 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00060615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.20 or 0.00826031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00009669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00026734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00061005 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00030267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00041538 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

MKR is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Token Trading

