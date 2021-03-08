Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $83.42

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.42 and last traded at $83.28, with a volume of 1382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.04.

MBUU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $593,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $1,335,777.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415 over the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 723.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

