Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $83.42

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.42 and last traded at $83.28, with a volume of 1382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.04.
MBUU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $593,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $1,335,777.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415 over the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 723.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.
