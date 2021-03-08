Manna (MANNA) Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded down 75.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Manna has a total market capitalization of $720,141.47 and $2.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Manna has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Manna coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Manna Coin Profile

Manna is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,986,600 coins and its circulating supply is 661,236,021 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com

Manna Coin Trading

