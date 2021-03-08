MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) CEO Buys $10,140.00 in Stock

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) CEO Michael Castagna purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $10,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MNKD stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,627,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,501,086. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96. The company has a market cap of $897.18 million, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 2.28. MannKind Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the third quarter worth $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MannKind by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,043 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the 4th quarter worth $481,000. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MNKD shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

