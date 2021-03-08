ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $99.44

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.44 and last traded at $99.43, with a volume of 3392 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.05.

MAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.19, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.64.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

