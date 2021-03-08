Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.37

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.37 and last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 33306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. CIBC downgraded Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.2205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,372,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,240,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,384 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,737,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,184,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,905,000 after acquiring an additional 571,009 shares during the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

