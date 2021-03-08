Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.50

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$27.50 and last traded at C$27.45, with a volume of 3325689 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.79.

MFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “na” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 target price (up previously from C$25.50) on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$345,413.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,658 shares in the company, valued at C$190,643.61. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$1,414,193.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$104,134.53.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

