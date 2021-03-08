MAP Protocol (MAP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.11 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. One MAP Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $3.97 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.05 or 0.00457076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00066616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00075925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00079746 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00049055 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.57 or 0.00458088 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

