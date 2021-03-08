Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC cut Mapletree Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

MPCMF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 113,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,417. Mapletree Commercial Trust has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63.

Mapletree Commercial Trust is a Singapore-focused real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that invests on a long-term basis, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes, whether wholly or partially, in Singapore, as well as real estate related assets.

