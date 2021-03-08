Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Mapletree Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAPIF remained flat at $$1.95 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $2.47.

Mapletree Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange. Its principal investment strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for industrial purposes in Singapore and income-producing real estate used primarily as data centres worldwide beyond Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets.

