Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) fell 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.01 and last traded at $28.51. 15,940,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 39,162,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.03.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Patent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Marathon Patent Group from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Marathon Patent Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -60.66 and a beta of 4.33.

In related news, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $12,962,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,888 shares in the company, valued at $22,148,502.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $34,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,953,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,335,000 shares of company stock worth $47,036,520. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marathon Patent Group by 267,807.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after acquiring an additional 808,777 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Patent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Patent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.