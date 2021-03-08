Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Position Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,174,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Marathon Petroleum worth $48,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 975,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,339,000 after acquiring an additional 266,794 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 103,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $57.32 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $58.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day moving average is $39.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

