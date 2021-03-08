MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.05

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.05 and last traded at $51.29, with a volume of 16273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.62.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HZO shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Northcoast Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upped their price target on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.28.
In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $443,700.00. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 9,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $330,556.55. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 352,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,353,267.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,331 shares of company stock worth $3,000,191 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter worth about $1,601,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,998,000 after buying an additional 20,248 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter worth about $745,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 23,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 187.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 74,407 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
