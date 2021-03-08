MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stake Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,892 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of MarketAxess worth $44,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,593,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,459,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,927,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,585,000 after buying an additional 11,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.00.

In other news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at $15,467,309.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total value of $141,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,360.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,237,678 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $504.37 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.49 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $541.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $527.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.47 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 48.89%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

