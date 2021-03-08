Maro Market Capitalization Achieves $32.81 Million (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Maro coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0693 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maro has traded 52.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maro has a total market capitalization of $32.81 million and $77.90 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00059567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.06 or 0.00808185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00009493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00025220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00061202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00029391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00041044 BTC.

About Maro

Maro (MARO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 930,150,972 coins and its circulating supply is 473,125,816 coins. Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol

Buying and Selling Maro

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

