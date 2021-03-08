Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 340.3% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,770,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd now owns 176,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,630,000 after buying an additional 42,744 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMC opened at $117.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

