Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.39 per share for the year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.32.

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $41.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.36. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $576,042.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,369.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,552. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

