Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MRVL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Summit Insights downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

MRVL stock opened at $41.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. Marvell Technology Group has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.36.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The business had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $473,133.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,720,202.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $910,007.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,597.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,552. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 496.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

