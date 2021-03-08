Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.45% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MRVL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Summit Insights downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.64.
MRVL stock opened at $41.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. Marvell Technology Group has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.36.
In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $473,133.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,720,202.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $910,007.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,597.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,552. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 496.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Marvell Technology Group
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
