Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Position Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 76.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MASI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masimo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $230.21 on Monday. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $143.90 and a one year high of $284.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.38 and a 200-day moving average of $247.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 59.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total value of $2,797,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,000,282. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 6,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total value of $1,638,169.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,140,675.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,585 shares of company stock valued at $30,518,922 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.14.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.