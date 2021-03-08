Mask Network (MASK) Price Up 58.7% Over Last Week

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Mask Network coin can currently be bought for $15.77 or 0.00030399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mask Network has traded 58.7% higher against the US dollar. Mask Network has a market cap of $141.89 million and $88.31 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.40 or 0.00455814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00066280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00075432 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00079394 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00049274 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $237.09 or 0.00457141 BTC.

About Mask Network

Mask Network launched on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,000,000 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

