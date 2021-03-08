MASQ Market Capitalization Achieves $3.80 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. MASQ has a total market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $16,166.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded 34.4% higher against the US dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,709,686 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

