MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Holdings Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 82.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 799,054 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of MasTec worth $11,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTZ. Barclays upped their price objective on MasTec from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.85.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $92.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.74. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $93.30.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. Analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,450.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,773,706.68. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,220 shares of company stock valued at $7,794,314. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.