Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $415.00 to $450.00. The company traded as high as $372.77 and last traded at $369.15, with a volume of 139301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $360.88.

MA has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.56.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total value of $18,711,753.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,680,703,439.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $1,460,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,143,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $366.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $336.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.