Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.38

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.38 and last traded at $26.62, with a volume of 10952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.69.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, MKM Partners cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The firm had revenue of $224.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

