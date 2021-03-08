Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) shares dropped 9.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.75 and last traded at $30.25. Approximately 1,109,339 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 515,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.49.

MTLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Materialise alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.13 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materialise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.