Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Position Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Materion worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Materion by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 702,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,766,000 after acquiring an additional 24,760 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Materion by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Materion by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Materion by 500.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 299,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after acquiring an additional 249,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Materion by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

MTRN stock opened at $73.07 on Monday. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $74.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.14.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

