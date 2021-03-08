Matic Network (MATIC) Price Hits $0.12

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last seven days, Matic Network has traded up 169% against the U.S. dollar. Matic Network has a total market cap of $616.67 million and approximately $279.92 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matic Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Matic Network

Matic Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,952,830,774 coins. Matic Network’s official website is matic.network . Matic Network’s official message board is medium.com/matic-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

Matic Network Coin Trading

