Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $682.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will announce sales of $682.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $718.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $640.00 million. Mattel posted sales of $594.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year sales of $4.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $4.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Mattel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 160.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 56.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Mattel stock opened at $20.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mattel has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,076.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

