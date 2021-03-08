Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.10

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.10 and last traded at $20.93, with a volume of 126047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAT. KeyCorp increased their price target on Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Argus upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,076.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

