Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ cut its holdings in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,597 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 1.44% of Matthews International worth $13,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MATW. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Matthews International by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matthews International during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International during the third quarter worth about $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MATW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Matthews International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Matthews International stock opened at $39.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.18. Matthews International Co. has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.73 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. Matthews International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

