Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.22

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.22 and last traded at $40.21, with a volume of 382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.52.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Matthews International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.73 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Matthews International by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Matthews International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Matthews International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Matthews International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matthews International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

