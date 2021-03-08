MAX Exchange Token Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $382,722.77 and $51,188.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One MAX Exchange Token token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,740.83 or 0.99720034 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00036931 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00012090 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.73 or 0.00927083 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.92 or 0.00414517 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.25 or 0.00291358 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00075600 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00036916 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005545 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 tokens. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

MAX Exchange Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

