Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Sets New 1-Year High at $84.73

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.73 and last traded at $84.47, with a volume of 20858 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.94.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMS shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.91 and its 200 day moving average is $74.12.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $783,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $848,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,131. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Maximus by 1,675.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Maximus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 372.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maximus (NYSE:MMS)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

