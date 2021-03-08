MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Shares Gap Up to $7.68

Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.68, but opened at $8.59. MBIA shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 500 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $461.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74.
MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share.
About MBIA (NYSE:MBI)
MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.
Recommended Story: Net Asset Value
Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.