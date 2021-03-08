MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Shares Gap Up to $7.68

Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.68, but opened at $8.59. MBIA shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $461.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in MBIA during the third quarter worth about $203,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of MBIA by 140.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 90.9% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 63,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 30,099 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MBIA by 255.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 52,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MBIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

