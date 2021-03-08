MBIA Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 7,844 call options on the company. This is an increase of 940% compared to the typical volume of 754 call options.
MBI stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.18. 120,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,441. MBIA has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $493.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average is $6.74.
MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS.
About MBIA
MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.
Featured Story: Rule of 72
Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.