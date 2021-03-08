MBIA Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 7,844 call options on the company. This is an increase of 940% compared to the typical volume of 754 call options.

MBI stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.18. 120,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,441. MBIA has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $493.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average is $6.74.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA in the third quarter worth $203,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MBIA by 140.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of MBIA by 90.9% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 63,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 30,099 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MBIA by 255.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 52,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MBIA during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

