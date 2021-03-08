McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Stock Price Up 12.6% After Analyst Upgrade

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) shares were up 12.6% during trading on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $28.00. The company traded as high as $24.60 and last traded at $23.87. Approximately 2,551,368 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 934,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.19.

MCFE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded McAfee to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFE. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in McAfee in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.98.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.65 million. McAfee’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McAfee Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McAfee Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

