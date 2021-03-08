McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 114.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC opened at $84.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

