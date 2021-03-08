MCO (MCO) Price Down 59.8% This Week

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded down 43.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One MCO token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MCO has a total market capitalization of $18.45 million and $2,440.00 worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MCO has traded down 59.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00058880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $434.45 or 0.00807646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00009279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00025875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00062347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00029751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00041139 BTC.

MCO Profile

MCO (MCO) is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto . MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com . MCO’s official website is crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Headquartered in Hong Kong, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides users with a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices where it is possible to transact, store, monitor and/or manage their cryptocurrencies. Investment tools and MCO visa cards are also available for the users on Crypto.com. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token was developed by Crypto.com and is able to serve as a medium of exchange value between users within the platform. The MCO Token Sale was conducted in May-June 2017 and raised US$26.7 million. MCO Swap Program: The swap program will involve combining the current functionalities of MCO, with CRO’s utility and technology, in a “one stop shop” token to enable a streamlined Crypto.com ecosystem. The swap program will also serve to leverage the advanced capabilities of the Crypto.com Chain, in preparation of its upcoming Mainnet launch. Crypto.com is encouraging MCO holders to swap to CRO. This is because the Crypto.com ecosystem will use one streamlined token (CRO) with the combined functionality, rather than two separate tokens (CRO and MCO). All functions currently attributed to MCO will still exist and will be preserved, but will be enhanced and represented by CRO. Read the announcement for more information here. “

MCO Token Trading

