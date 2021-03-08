Mdex (MDX) Price Down 3% Over Last 7 Days

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for about $4.46 or 0.00008634 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mdex has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Mdex has a total market cap of $339.57 million and approximately $283.99 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.05 or 0.00457076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00066616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00075925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00079746 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00049055 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.57 or 0.00458088 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,160,000 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

