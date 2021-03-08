Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,037,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.68% of Medallia worth $134,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Medallia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Michael B. Yongue purchased a new position in shares of Medallia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Elizabeth Carducci sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $78,424.02. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 796,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,309,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $257,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,546.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,914,920 shares of company stock worth $78,197,543.

Medallia stock opened at $31.80 on Monday. Medallia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

