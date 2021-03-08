Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) Shares Up 13.2%

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) shares shot up 13.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.53. 125,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 220,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medley Management stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 11.47% of Medley Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

