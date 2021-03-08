MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) traded up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.07 and last traded at $27.67. 1,338,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,079,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.04.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist raised their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.77.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,536,538.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,691,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,913,171. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

