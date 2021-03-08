Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

Medtronic has increased its dividend by 26.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 44 years.

Medtronic stock opened at $118.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.57 and its 200-day moving average is $111.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $120.53. The company has a market cap of $159.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

