Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.
Medtronic has increased its dividend by 26.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 44 years.
Medtronic stock opened at $118.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.57 and its 200-day moving average is $111.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $120.53. The company has a market cap of $159.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.
In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
Featured Article: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.