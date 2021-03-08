MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Trading 46.4% Higher This Week

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $721,015.01 and $454.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MEET.ONE token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 46.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.10 or 0.00457863 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00066563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00076036 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00080381 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00049763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.43 or 0.00452689 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

