Megacoin (MEC) Price Reaches $0.0428 on Exchanges

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $27.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.97 or 0.00362202 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003238 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,437,325 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.